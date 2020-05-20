e-paper
63 Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally touches 1,458

63 Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally touches 1,458

With 40 deaths and 553 discharges, there are 864 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

bengaluru Updated: May 20, 2020 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Ten patients who have recovered, have been discharged so far on Wednesday.
As many as sixty three new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,458, the health department said on Wednesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Ten patients who have recovered, have been discharged so far on Wednesday, it said.

The fresh cases, which were confirmed from last evening to this noon include- 21 from Hassan, Bidar-10, Mandya-8, Kalburagi- 7, Udupi- 6, Tuamakuru and Bengaluru urban- 4, and one each from Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

However, the department has not shared the details of patients newly tested positive like- age, gender, their travel or contact history- in its mid-day bulletin.

