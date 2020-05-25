69 more Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 2,158

bengaluru

Updated: May 25, 2020 16:12 IST

As many as 69 coronavirus cases were reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 2,158 on Monday, according to data released by state Health Department.

According to the Department, 69 new Covid-19 cases were reported between 5 pm yesterday to 12 noon today.

26 coronavirus patients were discharged after receiving treatment while one patient died due to the virus in the state today.

Currently, there are 1,433 active cases in Karnataka, 680 have been discharged while 43 others have lost their lives.

Two other deaths of Covid-19 positive patients were also reported in the state due to non-COVID causes, according to the data.

