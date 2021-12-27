e-paper
9 injured after four cars collide near Bengaluru airport

9 injured after four cars collide near Bengaluru airport

According to it, all the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

bengaluru Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 14:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
Nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru
As many as nine people were injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru, the traffic police said on Sunday.

According to it, all the injured have been rushed to the hospital.

“Nine people injured after four cars collided with each other at the airport road in Bengaluru. The injured have been rushed to the hospital,” it said in a statement.

