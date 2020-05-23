e-paper
Bengaluru airport re-opens, provides ‘contactless’ experience

With greater emphasis on minimum touch and exposure between passengers and airport personnel, the airport aims to minimise all physical contact.

bengaluru Updated: May 23, 2020 18:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
To protect passengers and staff from the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) that operates the airport has introduced a parking-to-boarding contactless journey(AP)
         

The Kempegowda International Airport in the city on Saturday said ‘contactless’ is to be the buzzword as it resumes domestic air travel from May 25 following the relaxing of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

To protect passengers and staff from the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) that operates the airport has introduced a parking-to-boarding contactless journey.

With greater emphasis on minimum touch and exposure between passengers and airport personnel, the airport aims to minimise all physical contact.

The technology would continue to enable a seamless airport journey with greater emphasis on health and safety, a BIAL press release said.

“We have introduced innovative contactless procedures to minimise exposure at the airport. These enhancements demonstrate our continued commitment to keep our passengers safe in this environment. We believe our new measures will boost confidence among passengers,” BIAL CEO Hari Marar said.

BIAL said it has come up with process for check-in, security check, boarding, retail and dining, parking, on arrival, transport, also sanitation and other measures for contactless airport experience, and Arogya Setu is mandatory.

