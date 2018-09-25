Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake froths again, residents frustrated at govt inaction

Bellandur lake in Bengaluru spewed froth on to the streets on Tuesday following heavy rains in the past two days frustrating residents as the government’s efforts have failed to address the issue.

The lake gained notoriety in 2016 when the froth caught fire, and the state government drew the ire of the National Green Tribunal. The froth is caused by the presence of detergents and chemicals that reach the lake through sewage, which is let into the lake.

Thanks to copious rains the city received on Sunday and Monday, a large amount of froth was seen on the surface of the 900-acre lake.

A resident, Ramesh Sharma, who works for a multi-national company, said people in the area worry about froth as soon as it rains. “The stench from the lake is the first thing we smell in the morning and we know we can expect the froth to spill over from the lake,” he said.

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, who also holds the charge of Bengaluru development, said the government would make concerted efforts to address the issue.

“Serious measures are being taken to find a permanent solution to the froth issue. Rs 50 crore has been set aside for this in the budget. We will soon come up with a solution to solve this issue,” Parameshwara said, but did not spell out the specifics.

While the government decided to erect tall fences to stop the froth from spreading outside the lake, Sharma said this offered little comfort. “The government has not been able to address the underlying problem, potentially jeopardising our health,” he said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 20:06 IST