Bengaluru’s hotels likely to reopen in June

Updated: May 29, 2020 15:39 IST

The hotel industry is one of the worst-hit industries due to lockdown, along with the tourism industry. Bengaluru’s hotel industry has incurred a loss of around Rs 1200 crore during the lockdown period however, the hotels here are likely to open in June if the State government issues guidelines for the resumption of their services.

Speaking to ANI, PC Rao, President, Bangalore Hotelier’s Association said, “It’s not only the loss of business, but we have lost the customer base as well. We don’t expect any good future for the next six months. There will be a slow down in the business even after opening.”

“We have requested our CM to give first preference to the hotels. We are going to restart our business in June if granted permission. Around 10 per cent of the hotels cannot open at all. They are in the stage of merging or closing down position. Few hotels may open after five or six months,” he added.

He continued saying that many hotels are for sale but there are no buyers. There are around 21,000 restaurants in Bengaluru, 3500 hotels with rooms and restaurant which has an average turnover of Rs 20 crores per day, Rao informed.

“We expect losses of around Rs 1200 crores in these two months. We are giving special online training to all the hoteliers and to our managers particularly to deal with the Covid-19 situation, including how to deal with the guests, employees, how to start the hotel services. Each and every manager has already been trained and we are still continuing it. We will conduct face to face meeting as well and brief the managers,” said Rao.

