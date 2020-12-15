BJP-JD(S) bid to oust Karnataka legislative council chairman fizzles, MLCs clash

bengaluru

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:06 IST

The one-day special legislative council meeting in Karnataka, held on Tuesday, witnessed unprecedented scenes with Congress and BJP members pushing and shoving each other leading to the council being adjourned sine die.

The one-day session had been called after the ruling BJP approached governor Vajjubhai Vala, requesting him to reconvene the council so that its chairman K Prathapchandra Shetty, who belongs to Congress, could be removed.

BJP had earlier served a notice of no-confidence but the council chairman had adjourned the house on December 10, saying it was not meeting the minimum 14 day-rule requirement. After the BJP went to the governor, a one day session of the council to remove the chairman as well as pass the controversial Prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle 2020 bill was to be taken up for consideration.

Of the 75 members in the upper house, BJP has 31 plus the support of an independent, while Congress has 29 including the chairman and the regional Janta Dal (Secular) has 14 members. The JDS had expressed support to the BJP’s move to oust the Chairman.

When the house convened on Tuesday morning, deputy chairman S L Dharame Gowda occupied the chairman’s chair with Congress MLCs rushing to push him out of the same. Even as chairman Shetty tried to enter and occupy the chair, BJP MLCs objected, saying he couldn’t preside over a no-confidence motion against himself.

However, Congress members led by its leader in council, S R Patil, said that the no-confidence motion had been rejected by the chairman’s secretariat for procedural lapses and nobody else except Shetty could preside over the house. This led to bedlam with physical pushing and shoving between various leaders. Congress MLC Narayanaswamy was seen pushing Dharame Gowda out of the chair and occupying it.

Shetty declared the house adjourned sine die again. Revenue minister R Ashoka accused the Congress of assaulting not only BJP council members but also the marshals as well as watch and ward staff.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa hit out at the Congress and said, “Even after knowing that they do not enjoy the confidence of the house, it is unfortunate that the Congress and Shetty have behaved in this manner. After being served a no-confidence motion, how can the person against who it has been served preside over it?” Yediyurappa asked.

Also Read: Yediyurappa urges KSRTC staff to call off strike, assures fulfillment of several demands

However Congress insisted that the no confidence motion had been rejected. “The no-confidence motion was rejected by the chairman. They were trying to rule through the deputy chairman against the rules of the house and the constitution,” said Congress leader S R Patil.

JDS leader Basavaraj Horatti said that they would support the ruling BJP to oust the chairman, who, he claimed, continued to preside over the house despite ‘having lost the confidence of the house’.

Later a delegation of BJP MLCs met with the governor and submitted a memorandum, accusing the chairman of violating all constitutional norms and rejecting the motion of no-confidence without providing any proper reasons.

Also Read: Centre for new tribunal for Krishna water sharing between Andhra, Telangana

They requested the governor to direct the reconvening of the house so that the no-confidence motion may be discussed.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president Deve Gowda said that his party would not support the BJP government on the anti-cow slaughter bill. Political analyst Manjunath said that the regional party was playing a calculated game with the BJP and the Congress to ensure that its political and electoral interests were protected.