Congress leader Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka CM Yediyurappa for cabinet reshuffle delay

bengaluru

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:50 IST

As the wait for a Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka continues, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah called Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa the “most incompetent CM” of the state, stating that the Cabinet has not been expanded even after 1.5 years and not even one program has been implemented till now.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah said: “BS Yediyurappa is the most incompetent CM of Karnataka. The Cabinet has not been expanded even after 1.5 years and not even one program has been implemented till now.”

He alleged that marginalised sections are being “threatened by the communal” BJP leaders and said that his party believe in harmony and universal brotherhood.

“I had a discussion with progressive thinkers, socialist and secular proponents in Mysore today. All of them are of the opinion that the marginalised sections are being threatened by the communal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders,” he said in another tweet.

On November 29, Yediyurappa had indicated that the Cabinet expansion may take some more time as the higher commands are yet to hold talks regarding the reshuffling and expansion of the Cabinet.While he was leaving for Chitradurga from the authorised residence ‘Cauvery’ to participate in various programs in Chitradurga and Shimoga district. Chief Minister Yediyurappa had said, “We have to wait (for Cabinet expansion).”

Earlier on November 19, the Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital.On November 12, a meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi’s residence amid speculations of Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs.