Covid-19 death toll rises to 16 in Karnataka; six new cases confirmed

bengaluru

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:03 IST

Two more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 16, as six new cases were confirmed in the state, taking the total number of infections to 390, the health department said.

A 65-year-old woman, who is a city resident and a 50- year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) died at designated hospitals in their respective districts, a department bulletin said.

Cumulatively, 390 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka so far, which includes 16 deaths and 111 discharges, it said.

Out of the 263 active cases, 260 (including a pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while three are in Intensive Care Units.

Among six new cases, four are from Mysuru and two from Dakshina Kannada, including the 50 year-old woman who died.

While two men from Mysuru (aged 46 and 20) had a travel history to Delhi, the other two (a 39-year-old man and 23-year old woman) are from Nanjanagudu in Mysuru and contacts of patients already tested positive.

The other person from Dakshina Kannada is a 30-year-old woman, the wife of a patient who already tested positive.

Contact tracing has been initiated and was in progress for all the cases, the department said.

Nine out of 390 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far are transit passengers of Kerala.

Bengaluru topped the state in most number of infections reported with 89 cases, followed by Mysuru with 84 and Belagavi with 42.

Out of total of 111 patients discharged so far, the maximum of 44 are from Bengaluru, 24 from Mysuru, eleven from Dakshina Kannada, the department said.

Among the deceased, four are from Bengaluru urban, three from Kalaburagi, two each from Chikkaballapura and Vijayapura, and one each from Belagavi, Bagalkote, Gadag, Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru.

A total of 21,367 samples have been tested so far, out of which 2,181 were tested on Sunday alone.

So far 17,662 samples have been reported as negative, of which 2,004 were on Sunday alone.

In 31 fever clinics of BBMP (Bengaluru civic body) till date 4,387 people have been screened, while in 438 fever clinics of the state 60,177 people have been screened till date.