e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Food habit my right, says former Karnataka CM over anti cow slaughter bill

Food habit my right, says former Karnataka CM over anti cow slaughter bill

Speaking at the Congress foundation day event, he said, many of his party colleagues hesitate about talking or taking a stand on issues fearing consequences or backlash.

bengaluru Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bengaluru
Interestingly Siddarmaiah’s statement comes on a day when the state cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill that is yet to be approved by the legislative council.
Interestingly Siddarmaiah’s statement comes on a day when the state cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill that is yet to be approved by the legislative council.(ANI)
         

Hitting out at partymen for lacking courage to speak out on certain issues, senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday recalled his earlier statement that he liked cattle meat, while asserting that food habit was his right.

“I had once said in the assembly that I eat cattle meat, who are you to ask?-It is my right, food habit is my right, who are you to question? If you don’t eat, leave it, I’m not going to force you.

I eat because I like, who are you to ask? Do you need courage to say this?” Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking at the Congress foundation day event, he said, many of his party colleagues hesitate about talking or taking a stand on issues fearing consequences or backlash.

“...our people stay quiet creating a feeling that what others are saying is right.You should come out of such confusions, please,” Siddaramaiah said, while referring to the anti-cow slaughter bill. Where will the farmer send aged cattle like cows, buffaloes, he said, pointing out that taking care of a cow or a buffalo costs about Rs 100 per day.”

“Who will give that money? Farmers too worship cows,” he added.

Interestingly Siddarmaiah’s statement comes on a day when the state cabinet decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill that is yet to be approved by the legislative council.

Once it comes into effect, there will be a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state.However, the slaughter houses will continue to function and beef consumption will not be prohibited with respect to buffalo meat.

Siddaramaiah, Leader of opposition in the state assembly, had recently expressed regret for his purported remarks that Kodavas eat beef, for which he came under attack, saying he has a lot of respect for Kodava people and their culture.

tags
top news
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
Kohli posts heart-warming ‘Thank You’ message after winning ICC honour
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In