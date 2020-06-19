e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Hariprasad, Ahmed given tickets to strengthen Congress party: DK Shivakumar

Hariprasad, Ahmed given tickets to strengthen Congress party: DK Shivakumar

“The Legislative Council means the Upper House and the Elders House. We have unanimously agreed to select and send these two senior leaders to discuss the party organization and various issues of the state in Legislative Council. There were plenty of aspirants to enter the Upper House. But it is decided to elect these two leaders and they will contest the election,” KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:12 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
“We need seniority to guide us... That’s the reason we are selecting these leaders... The high command has given these senior leaders the opportunity to discuss with all our leaders about strengthening the party,”KPCC chief DK Shivakumar added.
“We need seniority to guide us... That’s the reason we are selecting these leaders... The high command has given these senior leaders the opportunity to discuss with all our leaders about strengthening the party,”KPCC chief DK Shivakumar added.(ANI file photo)
         

Congress leaders BK Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed filed their nominations as party candidates for Legislative Council elections in Bengaluru and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that the two leaders have been given ticket to strengthen the party with their guidance.

“The Legislative Council means the Upper House and the Elders House. We have unanimously agreed to select and send these two senior leaders to discuss the party organization and various issues of the state in Legislative Council. There were plenty of aspirants to enter the Upper House. But it is decided to elect these two leaders and they will contest the election,” Shivakumar said.

“We need seniority to guide us... That’s the reason we are selecting these leaders... The high command has given these senior leaders the opportunity to discuss with all our leaders about strengthening the party,” he added.

The elections are scheduled to be held on June 29.

tags
top news
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
Covid-19 live: Hong Kong’s Disneyland reopens after nearly 5 months
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
18 soldiers injured in Galwan Valley face-off stable: Latest developments
Solar eclipse in times of Covid-19: No gathering allowed
Solar eclipse in times of Covid-19: No gathering allowed
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
Covid spreads easily within families, symptomless spread common: Study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In