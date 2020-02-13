Karnataka Congress MLA’s son, out on bail, now accused of injuring 4 in Bentley crash; questioned

bengaluru

The son of a senior Congress MLA in Karnataka was questioned on Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run case, where a Bentley car rammed a series of vehicles at Mekhri circle in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mohammed Nalapad, the son of MLA Nalapad Ahmed Harris, was granted bail after questioning.

Police suspect that Mohammed Nalpad was behind the wheel of the Bentley which rammed other vehicles in which at least four people were injured - two of them seriously - and are still in hospital.

Nalapad’s bodyguard Balu alias Balakrishna had surrendered before the police on Tuesday, claiming he was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. However, Joint Commissioner of police (traffic) B N Ravikanthe Gowda had said that CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed that it was actually Nalapad who was driving and so, he was summoned for questioning.

Speaking to the media, Nalapad denied the accusation. “I am innocent and I was not driving the car. I was in a Lamborghini which was ahead of the Bentley being driven by Balu. This is a conspiracy against me. Anyway, this is not the first accident in the world.”

Nalapad is accused of beating a businessman Vidwat at a well-known pub in the city in 2018 and had been arrested and jailed for 118 days before being granted bail in that case. At that time, he was the general secretary of Bengaluru district youth Congress.

Gowda, meanwhile, said that investigation into the hit-and-run case will continue.