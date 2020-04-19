e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka govt extends coronavirus lockdown till April 21 midnight

Karnataka govt extends coronavirus lockdown till April 21 midnight

However, the decisions announced by Yediyurappa after a meeting of senior ministers on Saturday, which remain unchanged so far include- identifying containment zones and the activities to be permitted in non-containment zones.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
A view of the ISKCON temple and the metro line in Bengaluru.
A view of the ISKCON temple and the metro line in Bengaluru. (PTI)
         

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued fresh orders to continue the stringent lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs till the midnight of April 21.

The government is considering lockdown relaxation after April 21, and the state cabinet that is scheduled to meet on Monday is likely to discuss this, sources said.

Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in his capacity as Chairman, State Executive Committee, has issued directions to all departments, district Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and other Heads of Departments that they shall continue to implement the measures presently in force in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19, till the midnight of April 21, the order said.

Noting that the Union Home Ministry on April 14 had issued directions to states that lockdown measures will continue to remain in force upto May 3, it said, the Ministry with an intention of mitigating hardship of the public has allowed select additional activities from April 20, as per the guidelines.

Hours after announcing that two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on roads and IT/BT companies can resume operations with 33 per cent strength after April 20, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday had rolled them back, citing public opinion as the reason.

However, the decisions announced by Yediyurappa after a meeting of senior ministers on Saturday, which remain unchanged so far include- identifying containment zones and the activities to be permitted in non-containment zones.

Also, appointing incident commander to each containment zone and giving them magisterial power; 33 per cent workforce of Government Departments will be allowed to work and they should come in contract buses, that would be hired exclusively for them; prohibitary orders will be continued till May 3; Malls, showrooms will remain closed.

tags
top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news