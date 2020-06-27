e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka govt to focus on overall development of Bengaluru: CM

Karnataka govt to focus on overall development of Bengaluru: CM

On Kempegowda, Yediyurappa said though the city did not have a perennial river, Kempegowda built hundreds of lakes and interconnected them.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said Bengaluru has earned the fame of Garden City and Silicon Valley of India.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday emphasised on giving a new dimension to the city by strengthening the infrastructure and improving various other sectors including health and housing.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the 108 feet tall bronze statue of Kempe Gowda, the founder of Bengaluru, at the Kempegowda International Airport near here.

The statue would be built at a cost of Rs 66 crore in one-and-half years.

Yediyurappa said Bengaluru has earned the fame of Garden City and Silicon Valley of India.

Noting that the state capital was one of the fastest growing cities in the world and internationally acclaimed hub of information technology and biotechnology, he said, “We need to give a new dimension to this city and strengthen the infrastructure.

“We have to focus on health, housing, pollution control, traffic management. Our government has taken various measures to develop the city,” the chief minister said.

On Kempegowda, Yediyurappa said though the city did not have a perennial river, Kempegowda built hundreds of lakes and interconnected them.

His water management reflects on his foresightedness, he added.

“Kempambudhi, Dharmambudhi, Sampaniram and Halasuru lake are among the major lakes gifted to the people of Bengaluru.

He had set up the markets called Chickpet, Akkipet, Balepet, Kumbarpet, are still the major trade hubs,” Yediyurappa said.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, deputy chief ministers Govind Karjol, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi and many other ministers were present on the occasion.

The event was organised on the 511th birth anniversary of Kempegowda.

Kempegowda was a chieftain of Vijayanagara dynasty who founded Bengaluru around 550 years ago.

