e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka maps vulnerable groups

Karnataka maps vulnerable groups

Karnataka is the first major state to map citizens in such a manner so the local administrations can track them easily.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 19, 2020 06:11 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji and Venkatesha Babu
Saubhadra Chatterji and Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the state’s strategy on Wednesday during a meeting of all CMs to assess the pandemic situation.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the state’s strategy on Wednesday during a meeting of all CMs to assess the pandemic situation.(PTI File)
         

Karnataka has become the first state to map its population that is most vulnerable to Covd-19, including the aged and those with comorbidities. These groups are currently being tracked on a daily basis with a view to prevent the onset of a severe Covid-19 infection.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the state’s strategy on Wednesday during a meeting of all CMs to assess the pandemic situation.

Of the 16.8 million households in the state, the government has already surveyed about 15 million households in the past three months. The survey identified the aged population as well as those with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and cancer. These two groups are the most susceptible to the virus, officials said.

The ongoing survey has so far identified about 6 million families with comorbidities and/or old age. According to officials, Karnataka is the first major state to map citizens in such a manner so the local administrations can track them easily.

“These susceptible families are monitored daily. Twice a day, they receive a phone call enquiring after their health. The state government has informed the Centre that it has employed an IT firm to track people, apart from the usual data from government departments,” said a senior official.

The Centre had earlier asked states to use technology, such as tracking the phones numbers, to keep a tab on vulnerable people.

Along with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka was the first to cap the Covid treatment costs in private hospitals—a move that is now being considered by other states.

The state now has 72 Covid-19 testing labs which can carry out 15,000 tests daily, a state official said. On average, 7,500 people per million are being tested, Yediyurappa said.

tags
top news
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Positivity rate rises nationwide, pointing to faster spread of Covid-19
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
Mapping China’s large trade footprint in India
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
In 1st major poll amid Covid-19, voting for 20 Rajya Sabha seats today
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
India-China stand-off: Galwan skies go quiet, tension simmers on the ground
200,000 recuperate, rate of recovery from Covid-19 stands at 54%
200,000 recuperate, rate of recovery from Covid-19 stands at 54%
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
Rs 50,000-crore public works on the cards for generating jobs
Rs 50,000-crore public works on the cards for generating jobs
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In