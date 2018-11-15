Karnataka to invite private investors to fund 125-feet Mother Cauvery structure

The Karnataka government has said it will invite private investors to fund a proposed project to build a 125-feet structure of Mother Cauvery, a tribute to the river that originates in the southern region of the state, at the Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district of the state as a tourist destination.

State irrigation minister DK Shivakumar announced on Wednesday the state would only provide the land for the project and that the government is looking to rope in private investors for funds.

The proposal comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue dedicated to India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The 182-metre tall structure on the banks of the Narmada river in Gujarat’s Kevadiya cost around Rs 3,000 crore.

The statue — and a 200-feet high pedestal that will house a museum, a glass house, an indoor stadium and other amenities — will be built to promote tourism near the famous Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir in Mandya district.

Estimated to cost about Rs 1,200 crore, the project is set to be completed in two years.

An official of the irrigation department, who did not wish to be named as the project details had not yet been finalised, said the entire structure would measure around 360 feet. “Like the Eiffel Tower, there will be lifts inside that will take tourists to the foot of the statue, from where they can even look at the KRS dam,” the official said.

The project, the official said, is a redevelopment of the Brindavan Gardens, a park just outside the KRS. An artificial lake will be created within this premises and the statue will be located at the heart of the lake. “The final design of the project will be released soon, as the irrigation minister suggested some changes,” the official said.

The river, which originates in the foothills of the Western Ghats in Karnataka’s Kodagu, provides water to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and is the third largest after the Godavari and Krishna in south India.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 18:51 IST