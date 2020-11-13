e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Noted journalist and writer Ravi Belagere dies of heart attack

Noted journalist and writer Ravi Belagere dies of heart attack

Belagere was a known name in Karnataka from his popular Kannada tabloid “Hi Bangalore” and more than 70 of his literary works including fiction, translation, storytelling, column writing and biography.

bengaluru Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 12:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
Ravi Belagere died of a heart attack on Friday
Ravi Belagere died of a heart attack on Friday(Twitter/@RaviBelagere)
         

Noted journalist and writer Ravi Belagere died after suffering a heart attack in the wee hours Friday.

Belagare (62) was rushed to hospital but he did not respond to treatment and passed away, sources said.

His mortal remains will be kept at his Prarthana School premises for people and dignitaries to pay their last respects.

Belagere was a known name in Karnataka from his popular Kannada tabloid “Hi Bangalore” and more than 70 of his literary works including fiction, translation, storytelling, column writing and biography.

He was known for his writings on the crime world and his column ‘Paapigala Lokadalli’, a series on the Bengaluru underworld was very popular.

He was a recipient of several awards including the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, Rajyothsava award and the Karnataka Media Academy Award for Lifetime achievement among others.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled Belagere’s death, recalling his works as a journalist and writer.

“I pray to the almighty to give courage to his family and fans to bear the loss,” he said in a tweet.

Born in Ballari on March 15, 1958, he became a household name with his unique and engaging style of writing.

He also had tried his hand in television and the silver screen.

His television programme ‘Crime Diary’ became extremely popular because of his unique narration skills and it was one of the very first crime programmes for the Kannada audience.

Belagere had done MA in History and Archaeology from Karnataka University.

He had also launched “O Manase”, a fortnightly magazine.

tags
top news
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Situation in Delhi should be under control in 7-10 days, says CM Kejriwal
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi on Ayurveda Day
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
China holds meet with Pak, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh to fight Covid
Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Centre approves Rs4,381 cr additional aid to 6 states hit by cyclones, floods
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
Covid-19: Former global hotspots in grip of the virus again
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In