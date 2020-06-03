e-paper
Yediyurappa directs tough action against 150 absentee employees

Yediyurappa has also directed official to cancel all deputations in the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Chief Minister also said no permission should be granted to drill new borewells as the state received good rainfall.
Chief Minister also said no permission should be granted to drill new borewells as the state received good rainfall.(PTI)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed strict disciplinary action against 150 Horticultural Producers Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society Ltd (HOPCOMS) employees for being absent from work on Tuesday.

“Take disciplinary action against 150 absentee staff of HOPCOMs,” said Yediyurappa at a review meeting of Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture departments.

Out of 550 HOPCOMs shops in the state, only 250 are open, prompting the Chief Minister to instruct action against those not opening shops.

Yediyurappa has also directed official to cancel all deputations in the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

He also released Rs 666 crore relief amount to maize and flower growers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said no permission should be granted to drill new borewells as the state received good rainfall.

He assured the people of Karnataka not to worry about the swarms of locusts as scientists told him that there will be no affect.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

