Home / Bengaluru / Yediyurappa joined by Shivakumar, Deve Gowda at Kempegowda statue ceremony

Yediyurappa joined by Shivakumar, Deve Gowda at Kempegowda statue ceremony

Well-known architect Ram Sutar, who worked on the Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue in Gujarat, would be executing this project which will be implemented by the Kempegowda Development Authority.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The statue is set to come up at the international airport in Bengaluru – which is the country’s third busiest – and which is named after Kempegowda. (Photo@BSYBJP)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa did a bhoomi puja (ground breaking ceremony) on Saturday for a 108-feet tall bronze statue of Kempegowda, who is considered as Nadaprabhu - founder of Bengaluru, on his 511th birth anniversary.

The statue is set to come up at the international airport in Bengaluru – which is the country’s third busiest – and which is named after Kempegowda.

Flanked by former Prime Minister and JDS leader Deve Gowda, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and a host of leaders cutting across political lines as well as religious leaders, Yediyurappa said that a 23-acre park would also be built around the statue to serve as a tourist attraction. Officials estimated the total cost of the project to be anywhere between Rs 66-80 crore.

Well-known architect Ram Sutar, who worked on the Sardar Vallabhai Patel statue in Gujarat, would be executing this project which will be implemented by the Kempegowda Development Authority. The statue is expected to be completed in 1.5 years.

Deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan also said that Kempapura village in Magadi taluk, where Kempegowda’s tomb is present, on the outskirts of the city would also be developed as a tourist destination.

