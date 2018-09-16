Bundelkhand labourer finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh

A labourer in Panna district, 413 kilometers north of Bhopal, in Bundelkhand region has become a millionaire as he found a diamond in his leased land in diamond mining area in the district a couple of days back. The diamond is valued at about Rs 30 lakh, said a department of mineral resources official.

According to Panna district diamond mining officer Santosh Singh, Prakash Sharma who happens to be marginal farmer, found the diamond of 12.58 carat in the leased land near his village Janakpur under Sarkoha mining area.

“The diamond has been deposited in our office. Its quality is good. According to our gem expert the diamond’s starting price can be around Rs 30 lakh. The price can go up further during the auction of the same to be done the next month”, he said.

Visibly happy Prakash Sharma told media persons that he was overjoyed. He had taken a 25×25 feet land on lease and he had been digging it for the past two years to find a diamond. “I didn’t engage local labourers as I couldn’t afford it. I will invest the money once I get it in business and farming”, he added.

According to the mining officer, 11% of the amount to get on auction of diamond would go to the state government.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 21:01 IST