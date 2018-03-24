A CBI team investigating the Vyapam scam has warned People’s Medical College, Bhopal owner and chairman Suresh Vijayvargiya and director Ambarish Sharma that their property would be confiscated if they do not surrender before court.

CBI sources said that both Vijaybargiya and Sharma are accused in the PMT-2013 admission scam, whose charge sheet had been submitted before court last November. Since then both of them have been absconding. A CBI team visited their residences on Friday afternoon and issued the warning to their family members.

The charge-sheet of the 2013-PMT scam was submitted before the special court in Bhopal on November 1, 2017, and had named 490 persons.