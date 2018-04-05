Cong Nyay Yatra to exert pressure on state govt over Preeti Raghuvangshi suicide case

Intensifying their agitation against the BJP government to act against PWD minister Rampal Singh in the Preeti Raghuvangshi suicide case, the Congress took out a ‘Nyay yatra’ from Udaipura in Raisen district on Thursday and vowed to uproot the 15-year-old BJP rule in the state.

Preeti Raghuvangshi’s family’s claim that she was married to state PWD minister Rampal Singh’s son Girjesh, but they did not accept her, which drove her to end her life, has put the BJP on the back foot. To press home the advantage the Congress has been pressing for the Rampal’s ouster from the cabinet and registration of a criminal case against him and his son.

The Congress raised this issue during the state assembly’s budget session and also staged demonstrations on the streets. Top leaders including Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has already met Preeti’s family.

Taking part in the Nyay Yatra on Thursday state Congress president Arun Yadav alleged that nowadays BJP ministers were no longer serving people but were terrorizing the locals.

Yadav said every segment was feeling cheated under the BJP regime and this Nyay Yatra would seek justice for farmers, unemployed, the workers of the state. “Similar yatras would be taken out in all parts of the state to highlight the misrule of the Shivraj Singh government”, he said.

Leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh said the agitation following Preeti’s suicide was the spark that had ignited a fire that would sweep BJP out of power in 2018. “Shivraj Singh Chauhan calls girls as his nieces but the state has recorded the highest number of rapes. It also tops in malnutrition cases,” Singh said, and added, “There is one rule for the common man and one for the ministers and that is why no case has been registered ever 19 days after Preeti’s suicide.”

He said the chief minister is fearful and that is why he did not face the Congress in the state assembly for two days even though he was present there. “Rampal is not the only minister guilty of a crime, minister Lal Singh Arya had a case of murder against him and parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra still remains a minister even though he had been disqualified by the election commission.

The official stand of the government is that a case of death has been registered in this regard and police are investigating the case.