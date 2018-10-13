Congress to continue efforts to detect fake voters in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will continue its efforts to detect fake voters in the state despite the Supreme Court dismissing a petition by its chief Kamal Nath in this regard.

“We will continue to work on voters’ lists to find out fake voters, as the BJP will rely on them to manipulate the state assembly elections,” said JP Dhanopia, state Congress spokesperson who is one of the leaders lodging objections before the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Dhanopia said as per their assessment, there were at least 56 lakh fake voters in the state. However, after they raised the issue repeatedly, the state chief electoral officer (CEO) claimed to have deleted 24 lakh voters from the lists, but there had been further addition of lakhs of voters during a revision.

“My fear is that names of many voters who were dropped might have resurfaced in the voters’ lists during revision of the voters’ lists,” he said, adding that they would convey their findings to the CEO. “It’s up to the ECI to take a decision on our complaints.”

Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 28 and counting on December 11, as per the Election Commission (ECI) schedule.

The Supreme Court dismissed two petitions on Friday — one demanding the voters’ list from the ECI in a text format and the other seeking directions to the poll panel to randomly verify at least 10% Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with the votes cast on electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Fake Voters

As per Congress leaders, fake voters are those whose names or photographs appear twice or thrice in the voters’ lists, dead people’s names or names of voters who have migrated to other states or other parts of the state or names of those who don’t exist in the constituencies.

As per the ECI, there are no fake voters. There have been instances of photographs of voters appearing more than once due to any technical glitch and the same have been deleted with the help of computer software.

Duplicate photographs of about one lakh voters were detected in the voters’ lists while about 7.5 lakh voters were found dead during a scrutiny carried out, as per chief electoral officer (CEO), Madhya Pradesh VL Khantharao.

After the scrutiny, the number of voters in Madhya Pradesh (for the assembly elections) is 5.03 crore. There has been an increase of 37 lakh voters as compared to the number of voters before 2013 elections, when the numbers stood at 4.66 crore.

Dhanopia said there was an increase of 24 lakh voters in the past nine months “which is quite unusual”.

Deriding the Congress, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The Congress objections will continue to pour in even after their defeat in assembly elections. It’s a part of their strategy to attribute their defeat to voters’ lists and EVMs so that they could save their image in the eyes of public.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 20:15 IST