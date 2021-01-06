Ecstasy pills worth Rs 50cr seized in Indore, racket has Telangana & Africa links

bhopal

Five people were arrested in Indore with 70 kg of MDMA or methylenedioxymethamphetamine pills commonly known as ecstasy, worth Rs 50 crore, said police.

The accused Dinesh Agrawal and his son Akshay Agrawal, residents of Indore, Ved Prakash Vyas, and Mangi Venkatesh, residents of Hyderabad and Chiman Agrawal, a resident of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh were arrested by crime branch, Indore in connection with the supply of the drugs, said Yogesh Deshmukh, additional director general (ADG) of police, Indore.

“Police got a tip-off that two drug dealers from Hyderabad had come to Indore for the supply of drugs. Police nabbed all the five accused on Tuesday,” said Deshmukh.

He said this was perhaps the biggest seizure of MDMA in the country in recent memory and that the initial interrogation of the accused suggested that the drug consignment was headed for Africa from Hyderabad via Indore.

The police officer added that the party drug was supplied in Indore too. The accused confessed to their crime and accepted that Dinesh, Akshay and Chiman used to purchase ecstasy pills from Ved Prakash and Mangi and used to supply the same to parties held in the city.

During the initial investigation, it came to be known that Ved Prakash started his career as a medical representative in Mandsaur three decades ago and is now an owner of a pharma company in Hyderabad. Indore police has passed on the information to Telangana police to check what medicines are being produced by the pharma company in Hyderabad.

Dinesh, Akshay and Chiman are owners of a tent house, said Yogesh Deshmukh, the inspector general of police (IGP), Indore.

He said investigation was going on and the police were interrogating the accused to elicit more information about the supply of the drugs and their buyers.