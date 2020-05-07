e-paper
Lockdown 3.0: 15 people detained for gathering at Indore temple

Lockdown 3.0: 15 people detained for gathering at Indore temple

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no religious congregation is allowed amid the lockdown.

bhopal Updated: May 07, 2020 06:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Indore
Indore reported as many as 18 more people in Indore have confirmed Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,699.
Indore reported as many as 18 more people in Indore have confirmed Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,699. (PTI file photo )
         

Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday detained 15 people for gathering at Narsingh Temple in Indore to offer prayers amid lockdown.

“The 15 people had given me a letter saying that they will perform aarti in the Narsingh Temple. However, we had told them that it is not allowed due to the lockdown norms,” said Sarafa Police Station In-charge.

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, no religious congregation is allowed amid the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Indore reported as many as 18 more people in Indore have confirmed Covid-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,699.

