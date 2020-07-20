e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh Congress to launch agitation against state govt

Madhya Pradesh Congress to launch agitation against state govt

Kamal Nath told MLAs that after winning the by-election, the next meeting will take place after taking oath in Raj Bhavan.

bhopal Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:17 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhopal
Kamal Nath further asked all the MLAs to take action against the government, in solidarity, sources informed.
Kamal Nath further asked all the MLAs to take action against the government, in solidarity, sources informed. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
         

In the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at party leader Kamal Nath’s residence on Sunday, it was decided to launch an agitation against the BJP government, sources said.

Kamal Nath told MLAs that after winning the by-election, the next meeting will take place after taking oath in Raj Bhavan. He further asked all the MLAs to take action against the government, in solidarity, sources informed.

All the MLAs were not present in the meeting held here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA KP Singh reached Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s bungalow today morning.

“Even when Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, all MLAs did not use to attend the meeting. Congress doesn’t have the confidence, they are just trying to show it so that others do not leave the party,” said Mishra.

Attacking the Congress, Narottam Mishra said, “the party has always been doing politics in the name of Dalits, it has not done any work for their betterment.”

tags
top news
From Senkaku Islands to Ladakh, ‘bully’ China is on an overdrive
From Senkaku Islands to Ladakh, ‘bully’ China is on an overdrive
Check their authenticity first: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after police notice over audio clips
Check their authenticity first: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after police notice over audio clips
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack
‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack
Supercarrier Nimitz to conduct basic exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
Supercarrier Nimitz to conduct basic exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
‘Can’t spare SC judge for Vikas Dubey encounter probe’: Court to Uttar Pradesh
‘Can’t spare SC judge for Vikas Dubey encounter probe’: Court to Uttar Pradesh
Covid-19 vaccine results to be out today, Lancet editor’s tweet creates buzz
Covid-19 vaccine results to be out today, Lancet editor’s tweet creates buzz
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel performs stilt walking during Hareli festival in Raipur  
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel performs stilt walking during Hareli festival in Raipur  
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In