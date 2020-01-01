Madhya Pradesh minister kicks party worker, video goes viral

bhopal

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 01:25 IST

A minister in Madhya Pradesh was caught on camera kicking and pushing a worker from his Congress party in the state’s Rewa district.

A video clip of the state’s higher education minister, Jitu Patwari, has been shared repeatedly on social media and has prompted the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to call out his “arrogance”.

A Congress leader said Jitu Patwari was in Rewa on Monday to attend official programmes, including Yuva Samvad, at the government-run TRS Degree College.

Two groups of Congress workers clashed with each other as they vied with each other to meet Patwari when he reached the Circuit House. As the minister was about to address a press conference, the clashing party workers barged into the room.

The minister then kicked a party worker identified as Dharmesh Shukla and pushed him outside the room.

Later, when reporters contacted Shukla he refused to say anything on the issue.

The BJP’s state unit spokesperson Rahul Kothari attacked the minister and the Congress on the issue.

“Congress and its leaders stand exposed now. It’s the party workers of the Congress who made all-out efforts to help their party win the assembly elections after 15 years but the ministers and party leaders are so arrogant that they are kicking their own party workers,” Kothari said.

Patwari couldn’t be reached for his comments.

However, the spokesperson of the Congress’ state unit Bhupendra Gupta tried to play down the incident.

“It was a small incident and internal matter of the party which the media blew out of proportion without trying to know what had actually happened,” Gupta said.