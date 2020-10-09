e-paper
Home / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh: ‘Quarantined’ cop arrested with two others for illegal transportation of liquor

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Quarantined’ cop arrested with two others for illegal transportation of liquor

Constable Manoj Assaiya had told his superiors in September that he had come in contact with a Covid-19 patient and that he was also showing symptoms of the disease and hence wanted to quarantine at home

bhopal Updated: Oct 09, 2020 10:23 IST
Monika Pandey
Monika Pandey
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Jabalpur
Representational Photo.
         

A police constable, who was supposed to be quarantined at home after reporting Covid-19 symptoms, has been arrested along with two others, including a colleague, for illegally supplying liquor in Jabalpur.

Police said Constable Manoj Assaiya had told his superiors in September that he had come in contact with a Covid-19 patient and that he was also showing symptoms of the disease and hence wanted to quarantine at home from September 25.

Jabalpur police superintendent Siddharth Bahuguna has suspended Assaiya and his colleague Ramnaresh Tiwari and ordered an inquiry against them.

Inspector Rekha Prajapati said they received information regarding the illegal transportation of liquor in a car coming from Damoh district. “A police team stopped a car at a check post at National Highway-30. The car was being driven by Yogesh Kushwaha and the constables Assaiya and Tiwari were sitting in their uniforms in it.”

Prajapati said during checking of the car, they recovered 19 bottles of liquor worth Rs 90,000, which were being transported for a liquor contractor from Damoh.

Police were investigating the matter to know how these constables came in contact with the contractor and how long they had been working for him.

