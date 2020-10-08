e-paper
Daily Covid-19 count falls this week, but India inches closer to 7 million Covid-19 cases

The country’s Covid-19 tally had crossed two million on August 7, three million on August 23 and four million on September 5. It went past the five million mark on September 16 and crossed six million on September 28.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Porters wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus chat by a roadside in Kochi, Kerala. India is the world's second most coronavirus affected country after the United States.
India has been gradually relaxing the tough restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak after slowing down of the rate of infection. In this week so far, the number of daily cases has fallen but the overall caseload is heading close to the seven million-mark.

The cases this week have declined from more than 80,000 a day to a little over than 70,000. While on Monday the country recorded 74,442 cases of the coronavirus disease, on Tuesday the number dropped to 72,049, according to Union health ministry figures. There was an upward revision in the number of cases (78,524) on Wednesday, the daily figures have stayed below 80,000 so far this week.

India already is the second worst-hit country globally and the nationwide Covid-19 tally has reached 6.8 million. The United States has the highest number of cases - 7.7 million.

The number of deaths due to the disease has crossed one lakh in India, with the Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) at 1.54 per cent, according to the health ministry. The country has also recorded gradual improvement in recovery rate which reached 85.25 per cent on Thursday, the health ministry data showed.

Though the slim improvement in the number of cases has given a glimmer of hope, many experts have voiced concerns due to the upcoming festive season. They say that the curve may rise again if people let their guard down during the celebrations.

At least 22 states and union territories (UTs) have a Covid-19 positivity rate less than the national average which is at 8.19 per cent, according to the health ministry said.

These states are Bihar (2.61), Gujarat (3.30), Jharkhand (3.82), Uttar Pradesh (3.92), Himachal Pradesh (4.93), Rajasthan (5.11), Madhya Pradesh (5.98), Punjab (5.99), Haryana (6.65), Odisha (6.71), Uttarakhand (7.13), Jammu and Kashmir (7.24), Telangana (7.38) and West Bengal (8.15).

Additionally, 75 per cent of new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

This week, Covid-19 testing in the country has picked up exponentially, with around 82 million cumulative number of samples having already been tested so far, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

