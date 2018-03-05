Man set on fire in Madhya Pradesh for ‘bringing bad luck’

Five people allegedly set a man on fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Monday after accusing him of bringing them bad luck, the police said.

The victim, Rajesh Ladiya, sustained 70% burn injuries and is battling for life at Damoh district hospital, the police added.

The crime was reported from Kishangunj village under Dehat police station limits of Damoh, located about 260 km east of state capital Bhopal.

Ladiya told local journalists at the hospital that he was alone at home in the afternoon when the five people, who often taunted him, came and argued with him. “They would say my face was unlucky for them,” he said.

Ladiya said the five poured kerosene over him and set him on fire. “Hearing my screams, neighbours rushed in and doused the fire.”

Damoh Dehat police station officer Vijay Mishra said he was on his way to the hospital for recording the Ladiya’s statement. “We will take action after registering a case,” he added.