Bhopal\Gwalior: A case of a nine-year old girl being raped by her step-father for more than a month has been reported from Gwalior city, police said on Friday. The accused is absconding.

Gwalior SP Dr Ashish said that the girl had been suffering the sexual assault in silence fearing retribution from her step-father. On Thursday the minor suffered from severe stomach pain and she told her mother about the incident.

The 36-year old mother took her daughter to the Bahodapur police station where a case was registered against the step-father.

Police said the mother’s first husband had died leaving behind their nine-year old daughter. The mother married the second time, but soon their relationship soured and she left her new in-laws house and started living in a separate colony along with her daughter. Sometime back she and her second husband had reconciliation and they started living in their new house. However, when the mother went out to work, the father raped his step-daughter.