MP Cong MLA sent to jail over 10-year-old chakka-jam case

A fast track court in Bhopal has sent Congress MLA from Rau, Jitu Patwari to jail in connection with a 10-year old case registered for staging a chakka-jam, stunning the Congress party.

Around 10 years back, Patwari had staged a chakka-jam at village Baretha under Khurel police station, Indore while demanding a road in the area. During the agitation, the Congressmen led by Patwari got into a fight with the police and he was booked under Section 353 of IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). At the time of the incident, Patwari was the state Youth Congress president.

The case was transferred to Bhopal fast track court after it was decided that all cases related to MPs and MLAs would be heard by a fast track court in Bhopal. On Tuesday, Special Judge Suresh Singh sent Patwari to jail in this regard.

Youth Congress president, Kunal Choudhary said that the order was unexpected, but they were with Patwari. Congress spokesperson K K Mishra said they will move High Court for proper bail and also appeal against the conviction.