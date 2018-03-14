MP’s each district to have godown to store EVMs & VVPT

Each district in Madhya Pradesh will have a warehouse/godown to store electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

The state cabinet approved a proposal to the effect at its meeting on Tuesday chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As per a state government official who didn’t want to be quoted as state assembly’s budget session is going on said the decision was taken in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India for secure custody of EVMs and VVPAT machines.

As per the official, Bhopal and Indore will have one additional warehouse/godown each for repair of machines through the project director, Public Works Department (PWD) within 2 years.