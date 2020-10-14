e-paper
Home / Bhopal / MP woman stabs man 25 times for repeated ‘rape’ for past 15 years

MP woman stabs man 25 times for repeated ‘rape’ for past 15 years

The man had allegedly been blackmailing the woman for the last 15 years.

bhopal Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:58 IST
Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The woman used a kitchen knife from her kitchen to kill the man.
The woman used a kitchen knife from her kitchen to kill the man. (Shutterstock image)
         

A 31-year-old woman at least 25 times stabbed a man, who had allegedly been raping her for the past 15 years in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, 214 km north of capital Bhopal. The man died on the spot, said police.

After killing the resident of a village in Ashok Nagar, Brijbhushan Sharma, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the woman immediately informed the police about what she had done, said Ramprakash Verma, town inspector, Cantt police station in Guna.

The inspector said, “The woman told us that Sharma used to reside in her neighbourhood in a village in Ashok Nagar. Sharma first raped her in 2005 when she was 16-years-old. The woman kept silent as Sharma kept blackmailing her with videos of his act to threaten and rape her ever since.”

“The woman told us that after her marriage was solemnised with a man in Guna, he started visiting her home in Guna to blackmail and rape her. On Monday night, he came to her house again in an inebriated state. The woman’s husband was not present at home as he is posted in another district. Her two kids were sleeping in another room. When he started assaulting her, she brought a vegetable knife from the kitchen and stabbed the man repeatedly.”

“The woman’s anger could be gauged from the deep injuries on Sharma’s body caused by repeated stabbing,” Verma added.

Police arrested the woman under section 302 (murder) of IPC and she will be produced before the court on Wednesday, according to police.

