Police book man seen firing pistol during Dalit protests in Gwalior

A day after visuals of a man firing a pistol during Dalit protests in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior city played on television screens and social media, police identified and booked him on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Police identified the accused as Raja Singh Chauhan, 42, a resident of Thatipur locality in Gwalior. He opened fire in Thatipur on Monday, said police.

Raja was not available for comment, but his younger brother, Sohan Chauhan, said he had fired in self-defence.

“Raja fired from his licensed gun. The other side was indulging in arson and damaging property, and police were nowhere to be seen. What can one do? One has to defend one’s property,” Sohan said on Tuesday. “We are not afraid and neither is anyone hiding from the police. We are only demanding a fair probe,” he added.

Inspector general of police (Intelligence), Makrand Deouskar, said it was not clear so far if Raja belonged to any political party.

Police said Raja’s family has varied business interests and owns several shops in Thatipur.