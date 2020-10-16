SIT begins probe in Ujjain illicit hooch tragedy that claimed over 10 lives

bhopal

A special investigation team (SIT) began its probe on Friday into the illegal hooch tragedy that claimed lives of several labourers in Ujjain, 190 kilometres west of Bhopal this week, the official statement noted.

On Friday, Ujjain police claimed that there were twelve deaths caused by suspected consumption of denatured spirit as was confirmed by their post-mortem reports. In the past two days, a total of 14 dead bodies were found and sent for post-mortem examinations.

Additional chief secretary, home, Rajesh Rajora who is a member of the special investigation team, said, “There were 12 deaths linked to consumption of denatured spirit.Viscera of the deceased have been sent for a forensic examination. The SIT will look into various aspects related to the tragedy and will see what steps can be taken to stop recurrence of such incidents.”

Two of the three main accused - Sikandar and Gabbar - continue to abscond after the FIR was lodged against them on Wednesday. Both worked as sanitation workers with Ujjain municipal corporation on a contractual basis. The duo was sacked from the corporation on Friday. Their accomplice Yunus was arrested from Indore on Thursday. All of the three were booked under National Security Act (NSA), said Ujjain police.

Authorities from the excise department suspended two inspectors of the department, Sunita Malviya and Rohit Laharia, on Friday. Earlier, the superintendent of police (SP), Ujjain, had suspended four police personnel, including a police station in-charge and a sub-inspector on Thursday.

The special investigation team (SIT) consisting of additional chief secretary, home, Rajesh Rajora, additional director general (ADG) of police SK Jha and deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Sushant Saxena visited several areas of Ujjain, including night shelters and questioned people, a state government’s release stated on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Ujjain police lodged FIRs against 104 people and arrested them on violations of provisions of MP Excise Act in the past two days in a drive launched against illegal sale liquor, an official release issued by Ujjain police stated.

The Congress party sharpened its attack on the BJP government in the state for, what the leaders said, mafia operating in the state with impunity in the BJP government’s regime.

However, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday, “Ujjain tragedy is unfortunate. Those responsible for it will not be spared. The merchant (saudagar) of drugs will not be allowed to stay on soil of Madhya Pradesh. I have issued necessary instructions to the officials to put the guilty behind bars.”

State Congress president Kamal Nath said, “The moment BJP government came in Madhya Pradesh, liquor mafia, kidnapping mafia, crime mafia, land mafia, drug mafia and many kinds of mafia are active again in the state whereas the entire state government is busy in election campaigning.”

State BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai said, “When the Congress was in power, a minister in Kamal Nath cabinet went on record alleging that the sand mafia was operating with impunity in his area and they had no fear of the government. The track record of the Congress in maintaining law and order situation in known to all.”

