e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Tiger found dead in suspicious circumstances in MP’s Seoni

Tiger found dead in suspicious circumstances in MP’s Seoni

The reason for the tiger’s death is yet to be ascertained. The post-mortem will be conducted Saturday morning.

bhopal Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
This is the second incident of tiger death in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh.
This is the second incident of tiger death in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photo/File/Representational use)
         

A tiger was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Seoni district, 344 km northeast of Bhopal on Friday evening. However, forest officials have ruled out the poaching angle.

“The body of adult male tiger was found in a forest area of Keolari near Pundrai village of South Seoni. All the body parts were found intact so it is not a case of poaching,” said RS Kori, the chief conservator of forest (CCF), Seoni.

The reason for the tiger’s death is yet to be ascertained. The post-mortem will be conducted Saturday morning.

This is the second incident of tiger death in Seoni district. Two days ago, the forest officials arrested a man with body parts of a tiger from Barghat region.

Later, the forest officials recovered the carcass of the tiger, which was killed by electrocution, from a forest area near Ugli village in the district.

“The investigation is still going on and a team of STF is trying to nab the other accused,” said CCF.

Protective big sister Ella separates elephants engaged in a sparring match. Watch

In another tiger related incident, a 40-year-old tribal woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the district, an official said on Friday. The victim, Sonwati, had gone to collect wood when the attack took place in Kopizhola, part of Barghat forest, Ranger BS Sanodia was quoted as saying by a news agency.

tags
top news
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In