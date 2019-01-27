Two-year-old falls into 70-foot-deep borewell in MP, rescued

A two-year-old boy who fell into a 70-foot-deep borewell in Kerhar village of Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district has been rescued, district collector Anurag Chaudhary said on Sunday.

Officials said the incident took place at around 8am on Sunday when the boy, Tej Pratap Singh, was playing near the borewell. The village is located some 675 km east of Bhopal, bordering Uttar Pradesh.

Chaudhary said the boy is fine and ‘does not even have a scratch on his body’, but even then he is being kept under medical observation for a few hours following which he will be handed over to his farmer parents.

“Soon after receiving the information, a rescue team reached the spot within 45 minutes. We dug a parallel hole, kept talking to the child constantly and he kept on responding. One of the rescuers then went 10 feet into the parallel hole and brought the child out safely,” the collector said.

The borewell had been dug without permission and a case under relevant section is being registered against the owner, Chaudhury said.

The collector added that Singrauli has developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for such situations because four years back, a similar incident happened, and in that case too, the child was brought out safely.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 14:04 IST