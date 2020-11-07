Advantage Tejashwi Yadav all the way, says India Today-Axis Bihar election exit poll

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 22:05 IST

With voters in Bihar wrapping up the third and final phase of polling for 78 assembly seats on Saturday, the political destiny of at least 1,204 candidates contesting for constituencies spread across 19 districts of northern Bihar was decided by nearly 55.22% of the electorate today. As voting for the last phase drew to a close, most exit polls including the India Today- Axis My India Bihar exit poll results trickled in giving a clear edge to the Grand Alliance with 139 to 161 seats.

Of the total number of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly, the India Today-Axis Bihar election exit poll predicted 139 to 161 seats for the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance, 69-91 seats for the NDA, 3 to 5 seats for the LJP and 3 to 5 seats for the others. The poll gave 39% vote share to the NDA, 44% to the MGB, 7% to the LJP and 4% to others.

In the exit poll survey, nearly 44% of voters preferred Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar’s next chief minister while 35% wanted incumbent CM Nitish Kumar to be at the helm. Kumar has completed 3 terms as chief minister of Bihar. Only 7% of voters preferred LJP chief Chirag Paswan as the next CM of Bihar, while Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi could only garner 3% as far as popularity was concerned.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is battling it out for a fourth term amid strong anti-incumbency speculations as well as thoughts that the performance of the Modi government at the Centre may determine the choice of voters rather than any visible achievements of Kumar’s government in the state. Ahead of the first major state elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Kumar had also come in for a fair share of criticism for his handling of the migrant crisis during the nationwide lockdown imposed earlier this year to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Arguably one of the biggest and most popular exit polls over the last couple of years, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll has been on a winning streak for a few years predicting nearly correct poll outcomes. An election exit poll, not always known to be accurate, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they leave the polling stations. Exit polls, however, very often miss the mark too, as has been seen during various past elections.

Nearly 55.22% of the total 2.35 crore voters exercised their franchise till 6 pm in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar for the final phase of elections on Saturday, according to the Election Commission’s latest data. Voting began at 7 am in the assembly segments spread across 19 districts of north Bihar.

The three-phase Bihar assembly election began on October 28 and ended today. Votes are due to be counted for the 243 seats on November 10 and the results for the Bihar assembly polls will be declared on the same day.

The maximum turnout of voters of 51.12% till late afternoon was recorded in Supaul district and the minimum turnout of voters occurred in Darbhanga.

Key candidates who were in the fray in the last phase of the Bihar Assembly polls were BJP’s Niraj Kumar Singh battling it out for the Chhatapur seat, Congress’s Bihariganj candidate Subhashini Sharad Yadav, who is also the daughter of former Union minister Sharad Yadav and Janata Dal United’s nominee for Sarairanjan, Vijay Kumar Choudhary. He is the incumbent Bihar assembly Speaker.

The Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, which had been lying vacant also went to polls on Saturday to elect its Member of Parliament. A by-election for the seat was needed due to the sudden death of Janata Dal (United) MP Baidyanath Mahato. In an attempt to retain the seat, the JD (U) fielded Mahato’s son Sunil Kumar to take on Congress nominee Pravesh Kumar Mishra, who is a former journalist.

Since 2013, Axis My India has conducted nearly 40 post-poll surveys, of which 38 have been spot on. Following their association with media conglomerate India Today in 2016, the pollsters have predicted 35 elections, of which 33 have turned out to be accurate.