‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:42 IST

Ahead of the third phase of polling, Loktantrik Janata Party chief Chirag Paswan sharpened his attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, saying that after the declaration of results on November 10, he will be seen bowing down in front of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav.

#WATCH जिस प्रधानमंत्री जी को आप (नीतीश कुमार) कोसते नहीं थक रहे थे आज उनके साथ मंच पर नतमस्तक होते नहीं थक रहे हैं। ये कुर्सी के प्रति आपका प्रेम और लालच दिखाता है। 10 तारीख के बाद ये तेजस्वी के सामने नतमस्तक होते दिखेंगे: LJP प्रमुख चिराग पासवान pic.twitter.com/Mdf6OGzjAz — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 5, 2020

Paswan while speaking to ANI said, “You were never tired of criticising the Prime Minister, but while sharing the stage with him now, you do not hesitate to bow in front of him. This shows your greed towards power and the chief minister’s post. After the election results, you will be seen bowing in front of Tejashwi Yadav.”

Chirag Paswan has attacked the Bihar CM over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, rising unemployment rates and the lack of development in the state during his electoral campaign. He has also, on several occasions, said that Nitish Kumar is hoping that he would be re-elected on the basis of central government’s schemes introduced in the state by coalition partner BJP and not on the basis of JD(U)’s performance in the state in last five years .

Chirag Paswan had made a similar attack on Nitish Kumar on Wednesday where he had said that JD(U) leaders take the praise for the schemes introduced by the central government while meeting electorates and what the party has achieved in terms of development in the last five years remains a mystery.

Tagging both Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and prime minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter accounts Paswan said, “Nitish Kumar is demanding votes based on the works done by PM Modi or by spreading false fears regarding Mahagathbandhan. What Nitish Kumar has done in the last 5 years remains an unsolved mystery. JD(U) leaders talk of schemes introduced by BJP. JD(U) has destroyed the state.”

Bihar is gearing up for the final phase of voting which will be held on November 7. The results of the elections will be declared on November 10.