Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bhorey seat to witness a triangular fight

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 15:28 IST

The Bhorey seat will see a triangular contest as the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist, Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight it out in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections on November 3. Bhorey, the reserved assembly seat that comes under the Gopalganj district, was won by the Congress in the last Bihar assembly elections in 2015.

In the Bihar assembly elections in 2015 when there were 12 candidates in the fray, Congress candidate Anil Kumar won the election upstaging the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Inderdeo Manjhi margin of 14,871 votes. Anil Kumar got 74,365 votes, while Inderdeo Manjhi secured 59,494 votes. Congress bagged 44.32 per cent of the votes and the BJP candidate 35.46 per cent. Independent candidate Jitendra Kumar stood third in the contest, securing 14,011 votes which were 8.30 per cent of the votes.

This time around, the seat did not go to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 but to CPI-ML, which has fielded former Independent candidate Jitendra Kumar. From the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the seat has gone to the Janata Dal(United) which has nominated Sunil Ram. The LJP’s Inderdeo Manjhi is also in the fray.

The sitting MLA from Bhorey seat, Anil Kumar, decided not to contest the assembly elections after the JD(U) fielded his younger brother Sunil Kumar from the constituency. Sunil Kumar, a former director general and an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1987 batch, had joined the JD(U) soon after retiring in July. Anil Kumar bowed out of the race soon after his brother was announced as the JD(U)’s candidate for the seat. Amid seat-sharing, the seat ultimately went to the CPI-ML from the Grand Alliance.

Gopalganj is the hometown of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was born at Phulwaria in the district. As per the voter list of 2015, the assembly seat had 319,449 registered voters. Of them, 52.3 per cent were men and 47.7 per cent were women voters.

The first phase of polling in the Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the third and final phase will be on November 10. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.