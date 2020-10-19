Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP plans digital outreach for PM’s campaign from October 23

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 14:34 IST

The BJP has started working on the prime minister’s campaign for state’s assembly elections, to kickstart from October 23, and would be banking heavily on technology for the same. The PM would be beginning his campaign from Sasaram, a seat that went to the JD(U), and his message there would be crucial just ahead of the first phase of polling on October 28, the day he will again be in Bihar for a second round of rallies.

The BJP has made a massive plan to take the PM’s message to every corner of Bihar through digital mode in the first election amid the pandemic. For this, it is banking on its app, ‘Kamal connect’, which has already been uploaded by nearly 125,000 party workers and the number is likely to grow.

Talking about the outreach plans, state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said that the party’s app had evoked a good response and its content had already been shared over two million times. “The PM’s popularity is such that everyone wants to hear him and he remains the leader of the masses, cutting across caste, creed lines,” he added.

All the candidates would be present in their respective constituencies and address people in open fields before the start of the PM’s speech. “There will be four LED screens and one giant screen in all assembly constituencies, which will telecast PM’s speech,” he added.

He said ‘Kamal connect’ it could be used even with average internet speed to listen to the prime minister by anyone with a smartphone. “It will help overcome limitations imposed on us because of the pandemic. We are already using it to upload party’s messages and information about various welfare programmes,” he added.

Though digital penetration in Bihar is still low, another senior leader said it would not be a constraint, as hundreds of LED screens would be put up and there will also be sharing through social media platforms

The PM will address 12 rallies in Bihar and in view of the pandemic, all the venues will have restricted entry and all the guidelines for Covid-19 issued by the Election Commission of India will be followed. “That makes digital outreach more important and the BJP will use all the available tools for this to prevent crowding,” said BJP general secretary Devesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has continued its attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar. LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted on Monday that his party will win more seats that the JD(U).

He went to say, “If any MLA or even Nitish Kumar comes to seek vote, ask for an account of the past five years...Seeing the outcome of last five years, one can well imagine the situation in the next five years.”

However, the BJP leaders in the state are convinced that the LJP’s posturing will not make much of an impact. A senior leader said it was apparent that the Bihar election revolved around one man -- Narendra Modi -- and people would accept his word. And the BJP seems set on taking the PM’s word to one and all.