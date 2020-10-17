Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi to hold 12 rallies as part of campaign

bihar-election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold 12 rallies across Bihar as part of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign for the upcoming three-phase state elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader and party’s Bihar poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said the PM will address the first set of rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23. “Chief minister Nitish Kumar and other NDA leaders will also attend PM’s rallies,” he said at a press conference.

Giving details of Modi’s schedule, BJP state general secretary Devesh Kumar said the PM will hold the second-leg of his campaign on October 28 by addressing rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. The PM will address rallies in Chapra, East Champaran and Samastipur on November 1 and on November 3, he will speak at public meetings in West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj, he added.

The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7, while counting of votes will take place on November 10, the Election Commission announced in September.

Political observers said PM’s popularity can help provide a fillip to the ruling alliance’s electoral prospects. “What he says will be crucial. He is popular and people want to listen to him and whatever he says may set the tone of the election,” Shaibal Gupta of the Asian Development Research Institute (ADRI) said.

Since the polls will be held amid the coranavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the poll watchdog has listed out a set of guidelines for different stages of campaigning and polling to control the spread of the disease.

“The administration will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at the rallies. No one will be allowed to enter the venue without a mask and the number of attendees will also be restricted,” Kumar said.



