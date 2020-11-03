Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Clad in PPE, polling staff ready for second phase

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:43 IST

As many as 500 people wearing Personal Protective Equipment and carrying sanitisers, bleach, and deep cleaning materials were deputed to disinfect 1,189 polling stations ahead of the second phase of the Bihar elections on Tuesday in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abhilasha Sharma, the returning officer in Sitamarhi who led the sanitisation drive, said they went from booth to booth to ensure the safety of the candidates, the polling staff, and voters. “We managed to contain the pandemic two months ago, but all the precautions are being taken to make sure the guidelines laid down by EC [Election Commission] and the Centre are followed,” Sharma said.

Sharma, who has been involved in conducting polls since 2015, said there is a marked difference in the way the polling is being held during the pandemic. “Elections are about gathering polling personnel and shepherding the machinery,” Sharma said. She added the preparations for the Bihar assembly elections started three months in advance due to the pandemic.

The EC has issued strict guidelines for the election because of the pandemic. It has put a cap on the number of people that can be involved in door-to-door campaigning. The candidates were allowed to submit nomination forms online. The voters are being given gloves before using electronic voting machines.

The EC has also increased the number of polling booths by nearly 33,000 and reduced the number of electors per booth to 1,000 to ensure social distancing norms.