Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Education minister Krishna Nandan Verma in fray for JD(U) from RJD-held Jehanabad

Jehanabad is currently held by RJD’s Kumar Krishna Mohan who will be up against Verma. He won this seat in a bypoll in 2018, which was necessitated due to the death of then-sitting MLA, RJD’s Mundrika Singh Yadav, in 2017.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
Jehanabad, one of the two assembly constituencies in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, is among the 71 constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, on October 28. Jehanabad is also a part of the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Currently, Jehanabad is a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-held constituency, with the party’s Kumar Krishna Mohan, also known as Suday Yadav, being the sitting MLA. He won this seat in a bypoll in 2018, which was necessitated after the death of Mundrika Singh Yadav, also of the RJD, who had won this seat in the 2015 assembly polls.

In 2015, Yadav had defeated Praveen Kumar of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) to emerge victorious. While Yadav had secured 76,458 votes, Kumar got 46,137 votes, giving Yadav victory by a margin of 30,321 votes.

This time, the seat will witness a straight fight between the RJD and its arch-rival, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United). While the RJD has fielded incumbent MLA Kumar Krishna Mohan, the JD(U) has chosen to go with Bihar education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.

The other two dates on which polling will take place in Bihar are November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes, meanwhile, will be conducted on November 10.

Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded CM Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial candidate. The coalition comprises, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Kumar-led JD(U).

Meanwhile, Kumar’s former deputy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, is the candidate for the state’s top post of the opposition coalition, the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance also comprises the Congress and the Left parties.

