Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JP Nadda urges people to vote while keeping Covid-19 precautions in mind

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:34 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Wednesday urged all voters across Bihar to take part in the first phase of assembly election in the state. Polling for first phase is underway in 71 constituencies out of the total 243.

In a tweet roughly translated from Hindi, Nadda said“I request all voters to take part in this mahaparva of democracy keeping in mind the precautions related to Covid.”

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए आज पहले चरण का मतदान हो रहा है।

आप का मत ही लोकतंत्र में आपकी सबसे सबसे बड़ी ताक़त है। मेरा सभी मतदाताओं से अनुरोध है कि कोविड सम्बन्धी सावधानियों का ध्यान रखते हुए लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में जरूर हिस्सा लें।



पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 28, 2020

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and urged voters to take part in the first phase of polls while ensuring that Covid guidelines are followed. PM Modi will address three rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna regions of Bihar.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, Election Commission of India (ECI) released several guidelines which are to be followed to ensure that elections in the state take place in a smooth manner. Some of the guidelines include maintaining social distancing at polling booths, provision of masks and gloves to voters, regular sanitization of polling booths. The ECI has permitted infected patients and suspected cases of Covid-19 who are under institutional or home quarantine to vote through postal ballot.

Polling for second and third phase will happen on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results for all three phase will be on November 10.