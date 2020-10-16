e-paper
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar promises to set up technical institutes

Speaking at an election rally at Imamganj in Bihar’s Gaya district, Kumar dwelled upon various initiatives he has taken for the empowerment of women

bihar-election Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:42 IST
Ruchir Kumar
Ruchir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally at Belaganj assembly constituency, in Gaya, Bihar on October 16.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally at Belaganj assembly constituency, in Gaya, Bihar on October 16.(PTI)
         

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday promised to set up technical institutes, polytechnics, and industrial training institutes across Bihar for upgrading the skills of the youths to help them get employment.

Speaking at an election rally at Imamganj in Bihar’s Gaya district, Kumar dwelled upon various initiatives he has taken for the empowerment of women. He promised to raise the financial assistance for schoolgirls, who clear class 12, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000. Kumar added for graduates, the assistance will be increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

Kumar said his government will construct old age homes for those who do not get respect in their families. He also spoke about building multi-storeyed homes for the urban poor, besides improving health facilities in the state.

Gaya will go to the polls in the third and final phase on November 7.

