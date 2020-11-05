e-paper
bihar election 2020
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Over 3 dozen people injured in clashes after second phase

Clashes were reported from Patna, Sheohar, Aurangabad, and Buxar districts of the state

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 16:48 IST
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Representational Image.
Over three dozen people suffered injuries in clashes and firing that took place under the jurisdiction of various police stations in Patna, Sheohar, Aurangabad, and Buxar districts after the second phase of the ongoing Bihar elections ended on Tuesday (November 3).

At least seven people, including the son of a sitting Janata Dal (United) lawmaker, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The supporters of the ruling JD (U) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) clashed at Punpun satellite township of Patna, which falls under Phulwarisharif, a reserved assembly constituency.

A JD (U) worker, Chitranjan Singh, allegedly fired at CPI (M) supporter Pramod Das, who received injuries on his shoulder and admitted to the Sadar Hospital.

Kundan Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Punpun police station, said a first information report (FIR) was lodged against five people, including Singh.

In Sheohar district, at least six people, including, Mohammad Qaisar Jamal, the son of a JD (U) legislator, was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

Santosh Kumar, superintendent of police (SP), Sheohar, said that Jamal along with his aides attacked the house of one Mohammad Shakil Ahmad at Mahuawa village under the jurisdiction of Piprahi police station. Several people were injured in the clashes.

In Buxar’s Gaidhra village, the supporters of two rival parties clashed and fired several shots in the air. However, no one was injured in the incident. The police recovered four empty cartridges from the village.

Additional police personnel has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident, as tension looms large in the village. No FIR has been lodged yet.

Niraj Kumar, SP, Buxar, said a trivial issue was blown out of proportion and normalcy has been restored in the violence-hit village.

In Aurangabad district, the police lodged two separate FIRs against 45 identified people and several unknown accused following a clash between two caste groups in Manjurahi village.

At least 30 people were injured during brick-batting and violence and 17 were admitted to the Sadar Hospital, said Hiranand Jha, SHO, Muffasil police station.

Police have arrested a person named Raju Singh from the spot after the incident.

Singh was found to be inebriated at the time of his arrest, police added

A police official said the incident occurred following an altercation between two caste groups on the polling day over allegations of rigging.

