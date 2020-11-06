e-paper
Bihar assembly election 2020: Three-way fight looms in JD(U)-held Dhamdaha

Lesi Singh, from chief minister Nitish Kumar-led party, is the incumbent MLA from Dhamdaha. Chief among her competitors from other parties are RJD’s Dilip Kumar Yadav and LJP’s Yogendra Kumar.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters show their voter ids while standing in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth during the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, at Diyara Manash Gaon, in Danapur, Patna, Bihar, India, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Dhamdaha is among 78 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in the third and final phase of the ongoing Bihar assembly polls, on November 7. A seat held by the Janata Dal(United) of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Dhamdaha is in the state’s Punia district and comes under the Purnia parliamentary constituency.

Lesi Singh is the incumbent MLA from the Dhamdaha assembly constituency while Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, also of the JD(U), is the Lok Sabha MP from the Purnia constituency. Singh, in fact, is a three-term MLA from Dhamdaha, having also won in the 2010 and February 2005 assembly polls.

In the 2015 polls, Singh had emerged victorious over Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Shiv Shankar Thakur. A total of 189,392 voters from here had exercised their right to vote, out of 290,121 eligible voters. Of these, Singh secured 76,027 or 40.15% votes, while Thakur won 45,736 or 24.15% votes.

For the ongoing elections, the JD(U) has once again fielded Lesi Singh. She will be up against a host of other candidates, including Dilip Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Yogendra Kumar of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

A total of 315,556 voters from this constituency are eligible to cast their vote. There are 464 polling stations here.

The three-phase Bihar assembly elections 2020 began on October 28 with 71 of the state’s 243 assembly constituencies going to polls. Polling took place in 94 seats in the second phase on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which also comprises, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). RJD, which leads the opposition alliance--the Mahagathbandhan--has fielded party leader Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance’s chief ministerial face.

