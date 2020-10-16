Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Union minister Giriraj Singh questions Cong for fielding ex-AMUSU president

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:44 IST

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday questioned the Congress for fielding former Aligarh Muslim University students’ union (AMUSU) president Maskoor Usmani for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, saying the party should explain if it supports Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

(Click here for full Bihar assembly election coverage)

The Congress has fielded Usmani from the Jale constituency in the poll-bound state’s Darbhanga district. Singh also wondered if Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) research scholar Sharjeel Imam, who is an accused in the Delhi riots case, will now be a ‘star campaigner’ for the Mahagathbandhan, of which Congress is a part.

“Congress and Mahagathbandhan leaders should answer the country if the Jale candidate supports Jinnah. Congress and Mahagathbandhan have to tell if they too support Jinnah? Will Sharjeel Imam be their star campaigner?” Singh was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

Congress & Mahagathbandhan leaders have to answer the country if the Jale candidate supports Jinnah. Congress & Mahagathabndhan have to tell if they also support Jinnah? Will Sharjeel Imam be their star campaigner?: Giriraj Singh, BJP on Congress candidate Maskoor Usmani#Bihar pic.twitter.com/NrzHNKv8hY — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Singh’s mention of Jinnah was in reference to the controversy surrounding a portrait of Pakistan’s founder in AMU hall in 2018. At the time of the controversy, Usmani was the president of AMUSU and had defended the portrait. He was elected to the post in December 2017 after he defeated Ajay Singh by more than 6,700 votes.

(Read more: Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’)

Usmani was also a vocal campaigner against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Jale constituency will go to polls in the third and final phase, on November 7. The first phase of polling will take place on October 28, while votes for the second phase will be cast on November 3. Counting of votes will be done on November 10.

While Janata Dal(United) leader Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the Mahagathbandhan’s candidate for the top post in the state.